Police arrest 2 men in murder of retired Gwinnett County deputy

Police have arrested two suspects who were wanted in connection with the murder of a former Gwinnett County deputy as well as a number of armed robberies across metro Atlanta.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Tavares Norah, 25, and Prince Robertson, 27, are now behind bars. They were wanted for the shooting death of 63-year-old Felix Cosme, of Dacula. Cosme was working at O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road on January 8 when he was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery.

Retired Gwinnett County Deputy Felix Cosme (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

"Sergeant Cosme died a hero’s death as he attempted to protect himself and a female co-worker from a violent criminal with no regard for human life," the sheriff's office previously said.

Last month, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Auto Zone on Dacula Road in Dacula. The employees told investigators that a black male came into the store and demanded cash while pointing a gun at them before fleeing in a black car with another suspect.

The suspects, believed to be Norah and Robertson, crashed the car on La Maison Drive, three miles from Auto Zone, then ran from the scene.

Authorities announced their arrests on Thursday.

Advertisement

The two suspects have been linked to 15 armed robberies across metro Atlanta. They're accused of stealing more than $17,000 cash and 68 felony warrants were obtained ahead of their arrests.

Robertson and Norah are being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

MORE: Auto parts clerk killed by robbery suspect identified as retired deputy