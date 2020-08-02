Police: Acworth man charged in deadly I-285 pedestrian collision

article

Sandy Springs police have arrested a driver accused of killing a pedestrian with his truck on Interstate 285 early Sunday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the area of I-285 east near northside drive at 2:40 a.m. Sunday after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

When they got to the scene, officers discovered the body of the victim on the interstate.

About a half-mile from the scene, officers also discovered a pick-up truck with heavy damage.

Speaking with witnesses, the officers say they confirmed that the truck and its driver were involved in the deadly collision.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Acworth resident James Daniel Worsham, was determined to have be driving under the influence, officials say.

Worsham is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail charged with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, and vehicular homicide. Authorities say more charges are pending.

Officials are not releasing the victim's identity under their next of kin is notified.

If you have any information about the incident please contact SSPD Traffic Investigator Head at JHead@sandyspringsga.gov

