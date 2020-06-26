Police: 80-year-old man found shot to death during welfare check

Police are investigating after an elderly man was found shot to death during a welfare check early Friday morning. Investigators think he was struck by a stray bullet.

Officers were called to conduct a welfare check in the 2400 block of Meadow Park Drive around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an 80-year-old man dead inside the home.

According to police, the elderly victim had at least one gunshot wound.

June 26, 2020 - Elderly man killed by stray bullet (FOX 5)

Detectives think the victim may have been an "unintended victim" of a drive-by shooting.

No details have been released about a possible suspect.