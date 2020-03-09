Police: 5 pipe bombs found at DeKalb County apartment

Police in DeKalb County said the bomb squad has found at least five pipe bombs at a condominium on Monday.

It happened at the Clairmont Terrace Condominiums located at 2805 Northeast Expressway. DeKalb County police said they arrested an unnamed man Sunday night. According to the police, he was causing a disturbance and throwing things off his balcony.

Stephen Johnson, a resident tells FOX 5 he saw the man get arrested Sunday night.

"I noticed somebody looked like they were throwing stuff off the balcony and the police arrived at that time and the police were shining the light up on the balcony. This gentleman was just standing there. About 10 minutes later I could hear them breaking down the door," Johnson said.

Police were called out to the apartment on Monday after they found a pipe bomb in the courtyard of the complex.

Michaela N. Vincent, a spokeswoman for the DeKalb County Police Department, said it appears the man threw the pipe bomb off the balcony Sunday night.

The bomb squad found at least five pipe bombs.

The entire complex was evacuated by police.

A MARTA bus was brought to the scene to give residents a place to sit.

The man is still behind bars and will face additional charges.