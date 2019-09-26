Police: 4 teens arrested after chase in stolen car

article

Atlanta police have arrested four teenagers, two of whom were wearing ankle monitors, for allegedly stealing a car Wednesday.

Police say a chase began around 3 p.m. when officers with APD's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit and state Capitol Police found a 2013 Dodge Charger in southeast Atlanta that had been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Midtown.

After a chase that led into East Point, police say the four teens left the vehicle and tried to run from officers. All four were taken into custody.

Three of the teens were 16 years old. The fourth was 14. While they were being arrested, officers noticed one 16-year-old and the 14-year-old were both wearing ankle monitors.

Police say that three of the four suspects were also wanted for previous crimes, including breaking into cars.

The four teenagers were taken to a local youth detention center. The driver, who has not been identified, has been charged with theft by receiving auto, fleeing from police, and criminal damage to property.

"Repeat juvenile offenders continue to be a problem on our streets and we commend our officers for quickly apprehending these car thieves," Atlanta police said in a statement.