3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot, suspect killed during warrant service

A suspect is dead after a barricade situation led to the shooting of three SWAT officers in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say shots rang out while officers were serving a homicide arrest warrant on the 800 block of 10th Street.

Three SWAT officers were injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. Two were shot in the leg, while the third was hit in the chest - possibly in their protective vest.

All three officers are said to be in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker confirmed that a suspect in the shooting has died after officers returned fire inside the home.

SKYFOX was live over the emergency situation where police say a barricade situation unfolded following the shooting.

Three people were handcuffed by police as FOX 29 arrived at scene.

Circumstance surrounding the shooting, and the arrest warrant are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.