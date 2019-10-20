Police: 2-year-old girl killed in Kensington triple shooting

Philadelphia police say a 2-year-old girl was killed in a triple shooting in the Kensington section of the city Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 3300 block of N. Water Street at 3:31 p.m.

An unidentified gunman shot into the home from outside and struck three people inside, according to officials.

The 2-year-old girl was shot once in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, 24, was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back.

A 33-year-old man was shot once in the stomach.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where the woman is in stable condition and the man is in critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate.