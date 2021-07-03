Police: 2 people carjacked at gunpoint in Atlanta parking garage

Atlanta police said five juvenile men carjacked two people at gunpoint after midnight on Saturday in a parking garage.

Police said officers spoke to a man and woman who said they were robbed and carjacked at 425 Chapel St., south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The victims told police five young men, armed with handguns, approached them after they both separately parked their cars in the garage.

Police said the suspects approached them and demanded for their personal belongings and car keys as they both approached the elevator.

The suspects left the garage in both cars, police said.

Police said no one was injured but are continuing to investigate the incident.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.