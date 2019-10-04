Police: 2 men wanted in connection to at least 15 car break-ins, stolen SUV

Police in Brookhaven are searching for two men believed to be behind a series of car break-ins.

Brookhaven police said the pair is responsible for at least 15 vehicles between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they got away with several items including at least one gun.

The men also were able to steal a 2018 Range Rover Discovery Sport which they used to get away, police said. That vehicle was later recovered in Atlanta.

Police describe the suspects as being between 18 and 24 years old, both with slim builds. One man was wearing a green over black long-sleeve camo shirt and black pants. The other was last seen wearing a gray “Chicago Bulls” hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who sees them should contact the Brookhaven Police Department or Crime Stoppers.