Police: 2 injured in shooting on DeKalb County road

Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that injured two men in DeKalb County.

Officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road at around 11:50 Sunday night.

When officers got to the scene, they found a victim, described as being a black male in his mid-30s, shot multiple times.

Police believe the victim was involved in an argument with the unknown suspect or suspects before shots were fired.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, where he's listed in critical, but stable condition.

A short time after the first victim was found, a second victim arrived at another hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, described as a black male in his late 20s, said he was shot at the same location, but was not able to provide any information to investigators. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say no suspects have been found in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help, call DeKalb County police.