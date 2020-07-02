Police: 2 found shot inside overturned Jaguar along busy southwest Atlanta highway

article

Atlanta police said officers found two people shot inside an overturned car along a busy road Thursday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Thursday afternoon and spotted a red Jaguar upside down in the on-ramp from Campbellton Road SW to westbound Arthur Langford Pkwy SW, across from the Greenbriar Mall.

Police said officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds to the legs. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene a double shooting where a car overturned along Arthur Langford Pkwy SW at Campbellton Rd SW on July 2, 2020. (FOX 5)

Witnesses told police the suspect was in a black SUV and left the scene before officers arrived.

It was not immediately clear how the car overturned.

Police did not have a good description of the driver or any passengers.

The names of the victims have not been released.