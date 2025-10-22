Police: 2 arrested after drive-by shooting at Gwinnett County restaurant

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police are investigating a shooting at Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar in Gwinnett County. (FOX 5)

Two people have been arrested after a drive-by shooting outside a Gwinnett County restaurant over the weekend, police said.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded early Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar in the 2200 block of Pleasant Hill Road.

Police said the shooting began after a disagreement between a customer and restaurant employees. Following the argument, the suspect opened fire from a moving car, hitting the restaurant multiple times.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Investigators said they used Flock Safety cameras to track the suspect’s vehicle to a nearby home. Officers then obtained a search warrant and arrested the alleged shooter along with a woman at the residence.

Dig deeper:

When SKY FOX 5 flew over the restaurant on Tuesday, the front door appeared to be boarded up.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the suspects.