Police: 18-year-old hit and killed by stray bullet
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of River Ridge Drive SE.
The victim's family told FOX 5's Marc Teichner the 18-year-old girl was hit and killed by a stray bullet while she was sleeping.
The victim was identified as Jessica Daniels. According to the family, Daniels was a recent graduate of South Atlanta High school and was planning to attend college for business.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.