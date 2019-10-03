Police: 18-year-old hit and killed by stray bullet

article

Atlanta Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of River Ridge Drive SE.

The victim's family told FOX 5's Marc Teichner the 18-year-old girl was hit and killed by a stray bullet while she was sleeping.

The victim was identified as Jessica Daniels. According to the family, Daniels was a recent graduate of South Atlanta High school and was planning to attend college for business.

