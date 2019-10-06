Police: 13-month-old shot in crossfire in southwest Atlanta

article

Medics have rushed a 13-month-old child after police say they were shot in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, around 5:30 Sunday night, officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Streets after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, a woman flagged an officer down and said that her 13-month-old child had a gunshot wound to her hand.

The mother told officers that the shooting originally happened at Ira Street and Fletcher Street Southwest when two men in an argument began shooting at each other, police said.

Officers escorted the mom and wounded child to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Officials say the child was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Detectives are now on the scene searching for suspects as well as at the hospital speaking with the mother.

Officials have not released any information on the victim or any potential suspects.