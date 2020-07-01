Police: 10-year-old girl, man shot at DeKalb County hotel

A 10-year-old girl and a man were injured in a shooting an extended stay motel in DeKalb County Wednesday.

It happened at the Home Extended Stay Hotel located a 4893 Memorial Drive. DeKalb County police said officers found a 10-year-old girl shot at the motel.

She was rushed to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said, and she is expected to survive her injury.

A little later, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was listed in serious condition as of Wednesday evening.

Police surround an extended stay motel along Memorial Drive in DeKalb County on July 1, 2020. (FOX 5)

Investigators believe several people at the motel got into a dispute. What started that dispute was not immediately known. What is known is that is turned into a shooting.

Police do not know who fired the shots or why.

The name of the girl and the man have not been released.