Police: 1 suspect surrenders, 1 on the run after deadly shooting in Griffin

The search continues for a gunman in a shooting that killed a father of two in Griffin, Georgia.

According to Griffin police, 29-year-old Charles Alsobrooks was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in the 400 block of North 8th Street.

EMTs attempted to revive Alsobrooks at a nearby hospital, but he didn't survive.

During the investigation, police identified the suspected gunman as being 23-year-old David Blalock Jr. Officers say Blalock's father helped him get away after the shooting.

Blalock Sr., 41, turned himself in to the police Saturday morning and was taken to the Spalding County Jail. He's now facing charges of felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal and tampering of evidence.

At a gathering Saturday night, dozens of family members came together to honor the Alsobrooks, saying the worst pain is knowing his daughters are now left without their dad.

"He loved them very much. They were very close," said Demonica Banks, Alsobrooks' cousin. "His daughters look up to him that their real-life hero."

Anyone who see Blalock Jr. should call the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-9911. Authorities warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation continues.

