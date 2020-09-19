Police: 1 dead in car crash involving MARTA bus

Police are investigating a deadly car crash involving a MARTA bus.

According to investigators, the accident happened around 6:00 a.m. Saturday on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

The driver of the car died, police said.

The MARTA bus driver was injured. However, the extent of the bus operator's injuries is unknown.

No injuries to bus passengers were reported.

Details on what led up to the accident were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

