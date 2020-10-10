Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after car overturns in I-285 crash

Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run incident along I-285 Saturday morning.

According to police one of the two vehicles involved in the crash, overturned near the Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. exit along the northbound lanes of I-285.

A Chevy Cruze tried to exit the highway and hit a Hyundai Sonata. A woman inside of the Sonata died at the scene, investigators confirmed.

A male was also inside of the car and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police, a man and a woman inside of the Chevy Cruze were seen fleeing the scene after the wreck.

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.