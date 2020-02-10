Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured in early morning fight

Police in Atlanta say one woman was injured and another taken into custody after an early morning fight Monday morning.

It happened at a home in the 1600 block of Stanton Road SW a little after 4:20 a.m. Atlanta Police said the two women got into a fight and one of the women suffered cuts to her wrists as a result.

The woman was alert, conscious, and breathing when she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital

After speaking to witnesses at the home, one of the women was taken into custody. She was booked into the Fulton County jail and additional charges are pending.

The names of those involved have not been released.