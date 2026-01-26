Schools, governments decide on opening Tuesday after ice storm

Georgia Power said it has restored power to 214,000 customers who were affected by the storm.

Several school districts and government services have announced their plans for Tuesday as Georgians recover from an ice storm that impacted parts of the state over the weekend.

Georgia Power announced Monday afternoon that nearly all customers impacted by outages have seen power restored. More than 214,000 customers have been served.

All Fulton County facilities, including courthouses, are scheduled to remain at regular hours on Tuesday. Libraries will close early, at 6 p.m., instead of the usual 8 p.m., due to freezing temperatures.

All Atlanta Public Schools will be back in class on a regular schedule on Tuesday. All district offices will also be open and buses are expected to run their regular routes.

The city will resume solid waste, recycling and bulk collection on Tuesday with a delayed morning start. All collections will be delayed one day due to crews having Monday off.