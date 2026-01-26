Schools, governments decide on opening Tuesday after ice storm
ATLANTA - Several school districts and government services have announced their plans for Tuesday as Georgians recover from an ice storm that impacted parts of the state over the weekend.
WEATHER: Georgia Cold Weather Advisory: Dangerous wind chills, black ice alert through Tuesday
Georgia Power announced Monday afternoon that nearly all customers impacted by outages have seen power restored. More than 214,000 customers have been served.
Fulton County
- All Fulton County facilities, including courthouses, are scheduled to remain at regular hours on Tuesday. Libraries will close early, at 6 p.m., instead of the usual 8 p.m., due to freezing temperatures.
- Fulton County Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday.
Metro Atlanta
- All Atlanta Public Schools will be back in class on a regular schedule on Tuesday. All district offices will also be open and buses are expected to run their regular routes.
- The city will resume solid waste, recycling and bulk collection on Tuesday with a delayed morning start. All collections will be delayed one day due to crews having Monday off.
- Atlanta City Council will meet for three separate committee meetings on Tuesday after the weather-related closure of City Hall on Monday.
DeKalb County
- All DeKalb County offices and services will be back to normal on Tuesday.
- DeKalb Sanitation services will resume on Tuesday, running one day late except for customers who were supposed to be serviced on Saturday. They will be served on Tuesday.
- DeKalb County School District will return to a regular school/workday on Tuesday.
- The county tax commissioner’s office will reopen on Tuesday.
- DeKalb Public Health centers and offices will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Buford City Schools
- Buford City Schools will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.
Gwinnett County
- Gwinnett County Public Schools will operate normally on Tuesday.
- The county government has not made any official announcements on the opening hours on Tuesday.
Cobb County
- Cobb County Schools will be back in session at the normal time on Tuesday.
- Cobb County government offices and services will operate normally on Tuesday.
Jackson County
- The Jackson County School System will remain closed on Tuesday due to icy roadways.
Rome
- Rome City Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday.
Forsyth County
- All Forsyth County facilities and offices will return to regular schedules on Tuesday.
Pickens County
- Pickens County Schools will have a digital learning day on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution. District offices will be open.
Clayton County
- Clayton County Public Schools will reopen on Tuesday for district staff and students.
Marietta
- Marietta City Schools will have normal start times and regular bus routes on Tuesday.
Spalding County
- Griffin Spalding schools will be open on Tuesday.
Oconee County
- Oconee County Schools will open on a two-hour delayed schedule on Tuesday. Primary and elementary schools will open at 9:15 a.m. with classes starting at 9:45 a.m. Middle and high schools will open at 9:30 a.m., with classes beginning at 10:15 a.m.
The Source: Information in this article is compiled from various Georgia municipalities and school districts updating their status for Tuesday.