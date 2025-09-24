Plane train maintenance may cause delays at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - Travelers through the world’s busiest airport may face major disruptions this week as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport conducts overnight maintenance on its plane train.
What we know:
Airport officials said the automated train will be shut down between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Repairs are scheduled to begin both nights at 11 p.m.
Passengers are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time. Airport staff will be available to help move travelers to their destinations as quickly as possible.