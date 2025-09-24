Expand / Collapse search

Plane train maintenance may cause delays at Atlanta airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 24, 2025 8:06am EDT
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
New plane train at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Courtesy of the airport. 

ATLANTA - Travelers through the world’s busiest airport may face major disruptions this week as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport conducts overnight maintenance on its plane train.

Airport officials said the automated train will be shut down between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Repairs are scheduled to begin both nights at 11 p.m.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time. Airport staff will be available to help move travelers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

