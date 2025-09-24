Plane train maintenance may cause delays at Atlanta airport

article

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson warns of late-night shutdowns this week Plane train closed between 2 and 4 a.m. during repairs Staff will assist travelers in moving between terminals



Travelers through the world’s busiest airport may face major disruptions this week as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport conducts overnight maintenance on its plane train.

What we know:

Airport officials said the automated train will be shut down between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Repairs are scheduled to begin both nights at 11 p.m.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time. Airport staff will be available to help move travelers to their destinations as quickly as possible.