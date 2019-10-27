Plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

A small plane has made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in Gordon County Sunday afternoon.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office shared with FOX 5 a photo of the Cessna 337 Skymaster aircraft, which looked undamaged, on the side of I-75 near Union Grove Road. The plane was forced to make the landing around 12:15 p.m., FAA officials said.

The FAA says two people were aboard at the time. According to the sheriff, there were no injuries either to the people onboard or anyone on the highway.

Officials are on the scene investigating the emergency.

They have not yet released the cause of the emergency landing.

