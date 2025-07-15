Pizza Hut's 'Two-Buck Tuesday' sparks frenzy with $2 personal pan pizzas

The Brief Pizza Hut's "Two-Buck Tuesday" offers $2 one-topping Personal Pan Pizzas for carry-out at participating locations every Tuesday in July. The promotion allows up to four Personal Pan Pizzas per customer per visit, with high demand leading to sellouts at over 3,100 stores nationwide. Customers should verify participation through the Pizza Hut app or website, as not all locations may offer the deal.



Pizza Hut’s new "Two-Buck Tuesday" deal is drawing crowds at metro Atlanta restaurants, offering one-topping Personal Pan Pizzas for $2 every Tuesday in July.

What is Two-Buck Tuesday at Pizza Hut?

What we know:

The limited-time promotion is available for carry-out only at participating Pizza Hut locations. Each customer can order up to four Personal Pan Pizzas per visit, with no additional purchase required. The offer runs every Tuesday through the end of the month, July 16, 23, and 30, while supplies last.

Pizza Hut said more than 3,100 stores nationwide sold out of the promotion on its first day, with high demand reported in Atlanta and other major cities.

The company has not announced whether the deal will extend beyond July.

What you can do:

Customers are encouraged to check the Pizza Hut app or website to confirm local participation, as not all locations may be offering the promotion.

Why you should care:

The $2 deal comes as fast-food chains across the U.S. introduce low-cost menu items aimed at attracting budget-conscious diners. Pizza Hut’s Personal Pan Pizza, a menu staple since the 1980s, remains a popular single-serving option.