Pizza Heist at South Fulton Domino’s: Police want a slice of justice

South Fulton Police have issued an urgent — and cheesy — alert after three individuals allegedly boosted nine whole boxes of pizza from a Domino’s on Fairburn Road on Sept. 16.

What we know:

The crime unfolded around 9:19 p.m., just when most people were deciding between pepperoni or supreme. Surveillance cameras caught the culprits waltzing into the store and walking out with enough pies to feed a small football team — without paying a dime.

However, the South Fulton Police Department was not amused and they are looking for the pizza bandits before they move on to more serious crimes.

What you can do:

If you recognize the hungry fellas or know where the missing pizza ended up, please call Cpl. C. Johnson with the Criminal Investigations Unit. You could help bring this saucy situation to a close before it gets too crusty.