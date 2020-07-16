Pike County teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of children

A Pike County man has been charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Brent Stein, 67, was arrested on Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

July 16, 2020 - Suspect Brent Stein (GBI)

The GBI starting investigating Stein after a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about the upload of numerous images depicting child pornography to a social media site.

At the time of his arrest, Stein was employed as a teacher at Rock Springs Christian Academy in Lamar County. Investigators said there is no information at this time indicating any students were victims.

Stein is in custody at the Pike County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases of child exploitation is asked to call 404-270-8870.