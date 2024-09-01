Pike County high school student killed in crash on Highway 109

article

A Pike County high school student was killed in a car crash Saturday night, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck happened around 11:45 p.m. along Highway 109.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was a 17-year-old high school senior.

On Sunday, Pike County High School identified the student as Peyton Rivera.

"Peyton had a smile that would light up the room. He was a leader on and off the field, and he made our school better just with his presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, students, staff, and community during this incredibly difficult time," Principal Kevin Huffstetler wrote.

His football team also posted a tribute on social media.

"At just 17, Peyton touched so many lives with an infectious spirit, boundless energy, and a heart full of kindness," the post reads in part. "Peyton’s presence on our team was a source of inspiration and joy, and his absence leaves a void that will never be filled."

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

