Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets lift from Alaska officers

Apparently, one little piggy got a free ride home in the back of a police cruiser.

Anchorage Police said they received an unusual call Monday from a citizen about a pig who "looked cold." The pig was reported to be standing on the side of the road in Fairview.

"We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic," the department posted on its Facebook page.

Officers said they reunited the friendly pig with his family.

They said the best part was the pig’s name: Elvis Pigsley.

According to PennState Extension, pigs do not fare well in cold temperatures. Even the heaviest pig, a lactating sow, could be a risk if the temperature drops below 55 degrees.

