Pickens County School superintendent suspends policy on transgender bathroom policy

Emotions were running high in Pickens County over gender-neutral bathrooms in the high school. Hundreds packed a town hall meeting that lasted more than three hours. By the time it was over, the superintendent said he'll take another look at it.

"This is a bad decision we've opened a pandora's box and we won't be able to shut it," said Steve Lowe who opposes the idea.

Controversy over gender-neutral bathrooms had parents threatening lawsuits and threatening to remove the school board.

"You may have won the battle but you're not going to win the war. There will be an election for your seat," said Tommy Davis who is a parent.

School Officials recently granted permission for a transgender student to use the bathroom they identify with. They also plan to build gender-neutral bathrooms.

Those who support the decision applaud the board and said they're helping to move the school forward.

"This is about humanity. This is about equal rights," said Kayla Hollifield, who supports the decision.

The topic had emotions running high. Some at the meeting said it's a sign the school is moving forward.

“Trans-rights are human rights and we demand equality for all,” said former student Jordan Stuart.

“When do the rights of transgenders end and the rights of son and daughter begin?” Ricky Storks asked.

Others who oppose the decisions told board members they haven't heard the last of this.

The superintendent made a long list of what everyone was saying. He said he will address all the concerns in a statement in a few days.

