Pickens County Magistrate Judge arrested

A Pickens County Chief Magistrate Judge was arrested Wednesday.

Pickens County Sheriff’s investigators say while reviewing the county's financial documents last month they found questionable activity on Allen Wigington's county-issued credit card.

Investigators say they found the judge took funds from a non-profit where he served as treasurer to pay off his personal debts.

Deputies said he then took money from the magistrate’s office to reimburse the non-profit.

Wigington faces multiple charges including theft by taking and violation of oath by a public officer.