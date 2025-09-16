Pickens County K-9 deputy makes major drug bust
article
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop in Pickens County led to a significant drug bust thanks to the quick work of K9 Storm with the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
Deputy Craig conducted the stop on Sunday and called in Deputy King and K9 Storm to perform an open-air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Storm alerted to the presence of narcotics, prompting a search of the car.
Inside, deputies said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, numerous needles and smoking devices.
What's next:
The driver was arrested and charged. Authorities said the case remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.