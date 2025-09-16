Expand / Collapse search

Pickens County K-9 deputy makes major drug bust

By
Published  September 16, 2025 6:41pm EDT
Pickens County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

K-9 Storm helped make a major drug bust.

The Brief

    • K9 Storm performed an open-air sniff during a traffic stop. 
    • Inside the car, deputies said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, numerous needles and smoking devices.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop in Pickens County led to a significant drug bust thanks to the quick work of K9 Storm with the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputy Craig conducted the stop on Sunday and called in Deputy King and K9 Storm to perform an open-air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Storm alerted to the presence of narcotics, prompting a search of the car.

Inside, deputies said they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, numerous needles and smoking devices.

What's next:

The driver was arrested and charged. Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. 

Pickens CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety