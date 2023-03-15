Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Deputies kill man accused of firing shots during Pickens County house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:09AM
Pickens County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia deputies kill man accused of firing shots during house fire

Investigators say the 65-year-old Pickens County man intentionally set his home on fire and then shot at deputies responding to the scene. His body was found later in the home's driveway.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Pickens County have shot and killed a man accused of opening fire at them when they arrived at a house fire late Tuesday night.

Officials say deputies were called to the home on the 200 block of Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock, Georgia shortly before midnight after they received reports of shots being fired.

When they got to the location, deputies found the house on fire and say they realized they were in a dangerous situation. 

"He began to shoot at them once they arrived at the scene," Pickens County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Cagle.

Investigators say a bullet hit one of the department's patrol vehicles and deputies returned fire, hitting the man at least once. His body was later found in the home's driveway.

According to deputies, the man apparently set fire to the home before they got there.

No one else was inside, but the home was completely destroyed.

"The house was empty at the time, and it was fully engulfed in flames and burned down," Cagle said,

Investigators say the 65-year-old suspect lived in the home with his wife, who wasn't home at the time of the confrontation with law enforcement.

This reportedly wasn't the first time that law enforcement have been to the home.

"There have been some problems in the past, some calls to the residence, but I'm not ready to go into those details nows," Cagle said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now taken charge of the investigation and will submit its own independent investigation to the district attorney.