Photos: Tina Turner through the years

Image 1 of 13 ▼ American music duo Ike Turner and Tina Turner of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue perform on stage during recording of the Associated Rediffusion Television pop music television show Ready Steady Go! at Wembley Television Studios in London in September 1966. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping "What's Love Got to Do With It," has died at 83.