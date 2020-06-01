Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Protesters gather in Atlanta for 3rd night of demonstrations

Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Protesters link arms during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by E

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: A woman with 'I can't breathe' written on her neck is seen during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: A protester becomes emotional while taking part in a conversation with a police officer during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George F

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Two women become emotional during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Phot

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: One woman comforts another as she prays during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Min

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Protestersd and police officers engage in a discussion during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in M

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: A man raises his arms during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: A young boy raises his fist for a photo by a family friend during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: A man raises his arms during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Police detain a protester during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Police officers advance after firing tear gas during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapoli

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Police officers are seen during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo

