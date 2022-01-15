Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Georgia Football celebrates championship with parade and ceremony

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:06PM
Georgia Bulldogs
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia Football players, alumni, and fans celebrate at parade and ceremony

Over 90,000 fans, alumni, former players and coaches attended the Bulldogs championship parade and victory ceremony on Jan. 15 in Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Football fans packed Sanford Stadium in Athens Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship victory. 

Earlier in the day, crowds lined the streets for a view of their championship Dawgs during a parade. 

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts with fans during the parade honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former walk-on Stetson Bennett was the team's starting quarterback for the majority of the season. Bennett threw 2 touchdowns and completed 17 of 26 passes in the National Championship Game. 

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: Georgia Bulldogs cheerleaders warm up the crown during the parade honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Fans lined the streets during Saturday's victory parade.

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs rides along during the parade honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Linebacker Nakobe Dean recently declared for the NFL Draft but will be remembered as one of the leaders on Georgia's record-setting defense.

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: Georgia Bulldogs mascot, Hairy Dawg rides along during the parade honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Even Hairy Dawg got in on the celebration action. The popular mascot rode on the back of a convertible during the victory parade in Athens.

Championship trophy presented to Coach Kirby Smart

Georgia Football Head Coach Kirby Smart presented with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy in front of fans at Sanford Stadium.

The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy has a new home, Athens, Georgia.

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with former bulldog D.J. Shockley during the celebration honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkl

FOX 5's DJ Shockley served as the Master of Ceremony at the Bulldogs National Championship ceremony inside of Sanford Stadium. 

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during the celebration honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Gov. Kemp is a University of Georgia alum and attended the championship ceremony.

Coach Kirby Smart: 'A new standard of excellence has been set'

Coach Smart speaks in front of a packed house at Sanford Stadium during Georgia's Championship ceremony.

Head Coach Kirby Smart thanked the players for their hard work and dedication over the course of the 2022 season. 

"It's moments and events like this that allow us to look back and allow us to look forward," Smart said. "And you look back to honor and appreciate."

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: The 2021 National Championship banner is flown during the celebration honoring the Georgia Bulldogs national championship victory on January 15, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

