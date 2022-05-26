Expand / Collapse search

Carnival Freedom Fire: Part of cruise ship catches fire while docked at Grand Turk

By FOX 35 News Staff
Watch: Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk

Carnival's Freedom cruise ship caught fire early Thursday morning while docked in Grand Turk amid its five-day cruise. No one was hurt. People shared video of the flames and smoke on social media.

Part of Carnival's Freedom cruise ship caught fire Thursday morning while docked at Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands, the cruise line said, sending dark black smoke into the air.

Photos and videos shared on social media – and with FOX 35 – showed smoke and flames coming from the ship's signature red "Whale Tail" funnel.

"All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore," Carnival said in a statement, adding that its emergency response teams were quickly activated and able to extinguish the fire.

(Photo courtesy of Ricky Ruble) 

The ship left Port Canaveral in Florida on Monday, part of a five-day cruise.