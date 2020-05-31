Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Demonstrators clash with police on 2nd night of Atlanta protests

Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People demonstrate during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police cust

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, M

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People line the edges of a parking garage to watch a standoff between police and demonstrators during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: A police line is seen during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police c

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: Police detain protesters for being in the street during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of Geo

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: Police detain demonstrators for being in the street during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: Police detain demonstrators for being in the street during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: A firework explodes near a police line during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, M

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, M

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: Police advance through a cloud of tear gas during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Fl

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: Police detain a protester during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in poli

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, M

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, M

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 30: A man throws a projectile back at a line of police during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of G

