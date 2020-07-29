Phi Beta Sigma fraternity honors Congressman John Lewis

Members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity gathered inside the State Capital Rotunda for a special ceremony for the late Congressman John Lewis. Lewis was an active member of the fraternity for decades.

It was a solemn ceremony with songs, prayers, and reflection.

Lewis joined the fraternity when he was 34 years old. He was drawn to it because of the organization's commitment to service.

"He exemplified the noble conditions of our organization," said International President Michael Cristal.

Throughout the decades the civil rights icon challenged others to get involved in their communities and do something that makes a difference.

"He always challenged collegians and younger alumni to get in 'good trouble', challenge organizations, he said you have a moral obligation to speak up," said Cristal.

Advertisement

Congressman Lewis never hesitated to speak at regional and national conferences and connect with younger alumni.

"He was such a great example, and whether you live here in Atlanta, or in Georgia or anywhere in the nation, all of this is a better place because of John Lewis, and boy are we going to miss him," said Cristal.

The fraternity is going to continue to honor John Lewis. Starting Thursday Phi Beta Men around the world will unite to celebrate his life and legacy through service. For three days chapters are encouraged to do service projects. They're calling it "three days of Good Trouble in Service".