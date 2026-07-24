PetSmart and Furkids hold metro Atlanta National Adoption Week

article

The Brief Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters is hosting adoption events at multiple metro Atlanta PetSmart locations from July 24 through July 26 for PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. Local shelters are currently facing high demand due to "kitten season," a summer surge in newborn kittens and nursing cats needing care. Potential adopters can meet fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped pets in person at designated times throughout the weekend.



Metro Atlanta residents looking to add a pet to their household have an increased opportunity this weekend as local rescue efforts scale up to handle a surge in homeless animals.

Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters is partnering with PetSmart Charities for National Adoption Week, holding multi-location adoption events from July 24 through July 26. The initiative aims to connect adoptable dogs, cats, and kittens with permanent homes during a period when regional animal shelters face heavy operational strain.

What we know:

As Georgia’s largest no-kill animal rescue and shelter organization, Furkids rescues, rehabilitates, and places thousands of homeless animals annually using a network of physical shelters, temporary foster homes, and retail adoption centers.

The events will take place at participating PetSmart locations in Woodstock, Buford, Suwanee, Tucker, Peachtree City, and Buckhead.

According to the organization, all available animals undergo medical preparations before adoption, including spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, and microchipping.

Potential adopters can also view available animals online at Furkids.org prior to visiting event sites.

Why you should care:

The event comes during "kitten season," a time in late spring and summer when warm weather leads to a boom in stray kittens. During these months, local shelters quickly fill up with newborn kittens and mother cats that need extra care and a safe place to stay.

When shelters get flooded with so many kittens, older cats and dogs often wait much longer to find homes. Adopting a pet frees up valuable space, allowing workers to rescue even more animals off the streets.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many total animals Furkids hopes to place over the three-day event, as adoption targets were not publicly specified.