Pets rescued, residents displaced in Sandy Springs fire

Several pets were rescued from a burning apartment in Sandy Springs on Saturday.

Firefighters responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the Avia at North Springs located off Peachtree Dundwoody Road at Marsh Trail Circle NE.

First responders found one of the apartment buildings with fire shooting through the roof. The top two floors had flames in them.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene as well as a ladder truck from Alpharetta.

Firefighters were also fighting the high winds, which helped the blaze spread.

A total of 28 units were damaged by fire and water.

Firefighter had to rescue several pets during an apartment fire in Sandy Springs on May 27, 2023.

The Red Cross was helping those displaced by the fire.

Roswell, Atlanta, and Cobb County also helped to cover the area while crews battled the blaze.

Two firefighters received IV fluid due to dehydration at the scene. They were not transported to the hospital.

No injuries were reported.