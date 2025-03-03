Pet rescue group supplies Georgia fire crews with pet oxygen masks

The Brief Local animal advocates from The Rescue Ranch are helping fire departments acquire life-saving pet oxygen masks. The Rutledge-area non-profit purchased and donated nearly two dozen kits to local stations. Although the U.S. Fire Administration doesn’t keep official statistics, industry sources estimate at least 40,000 pets die each year in fires. Most succumb to smoke inhalation.



Members of the metro Atlanta animal rescue group, The Rescue Ranch, watched images of the California wildfires and their devastating impact on individuals and their pets.

They started wondering if local fire departments in Georgia carried emergency pet oxygen masks. Phone calls to area stations revealed they were not equipped with the life-saving tool.

One of the fire department that received the life-saving kits. (Courtesy of The Rescue Ranch)

The Boston terrier rescue group recently had a very generous donation that allowed them to purchase 21 kits to be donated to fire departments.

"Each kit includes a small, medium, and large mask," Renee Ussery told FOX 5’s Kaitlyn Pratt. "Our pets are just like family. This will help fire departments be better equipped to help save their lives."

You can donate through the Wag'N 02 Fur Life program here.