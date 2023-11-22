Person struck by Amtrak train in Gwinnett County

A person was struck by an Amtrak train on Wednesday morning in Gwinnett County, according to Amtrak officials.

It happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Amtrak says that no injuries were reported by passengers or crew members.

The condition of the person who was struck is unknown. Amtrak says the Gwinnett County Police Department is handling the investigation.

The train was traveling from New York to New Orleans.

No other information was supplied by Amtrak.