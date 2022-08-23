Person of interest detained in deadly Johns Creek neighborhood shooting, police say

Police said one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a neighborhood in Johns Creek.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there's no danger to the public.

"We don't believe that anyone is outstanding at this time," Capt. Todd Hood said.

Officers were responding to a report of "trouble unknown" at around 7:32 a.m.

Police investigate a shooting in Johns Creek on Aug. 23, 2022.

Dispatchers told officers they could hear gunshots on the phone.

Officers heard another gunshot when they arrived at the home. That's when police said they found one person dead, another person injured and detained a third person.

Police aren't saying what they think motivated the shooting.

Police said they're not identifying anyone until the victims' immediate family members are notified.

Crime scene investigators went to the scene at around 9:30 a.m.