Person shot near LA Fitness in Gwinnett County, police say

Police confirmed a man was shot near an LA Fitness in Gwinnett County.

Police said no one is dead and there is no threat to the public.

There is a police presence on Tuesday night at the fitness center off Highway 78. FOX 5 Atlanta saw 10 police cars at the scene at around 9 p.m. and a large portion of the parking lot taped off.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the extent of injuries and if anyone is in custody.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

