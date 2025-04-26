Person shot at Ashby MARTA station
ATLANTA - MARTA police are investigating a shooting in Atlanta at the Ashby station.
Very little information has been shared about the shooting, but here's what we do know.
What we know:
It happened on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard late Saturday afternoon.
The individual shot is being treated for their injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Officials say they will share more information as it becomes available.
The Source: This preliminary information has been confirmed by the MARTA Police Department.