Person of interest sought in Old National Highway March 2023 shooting

The South Fulton Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to a shooting death on March 28, 2023, on Old National Highway.

SFPD says they found a man who had been shot multiple times at around 9:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Old National Highway. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his wounds.

Terrence Holmes has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about Holmes' whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopeCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to 274637. Tipsters do not have to give thier name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.