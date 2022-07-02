Person hospitalized for 'mental health care' after abandoning car on I-85, approaching patrol post

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said a man in a "manic" state abandoned their car on Interstate 85 and scaled barbed wire to get to a Georgia State Patrol post in Suwanee.

The sheriff's office said its Mental Health Task Force responded to the patrol post to contact a person who was incoherent and "in a state of psychosis."

The person apparently abandoned their vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 85 and jumped over the barbed wired fence to reach the GSP headquarters in Suwanee. It's not clear what the person's intent was or if they were threatening.

"The citizen was in a manic state and was in critical need of medical attention," a statement said.

The person was reportedly transported to Northside Duluth hospital for mental health care. The sheriff's office did not provide any charges pending in the incident.

The sheriff's office said the incident is one of several calls its task force, which was formed in June 2021, has responded to over the past year. The task force has seen more than 290 calls in the past year.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the Georgia Crisis and Access Hotline at 1-800-715-4225.