Person hospitalized after shooting at Tallapoosa home, police say

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The Brief Officers responded to a shooting scene in Tallapoosa on White Street around 3 a.m., where one person was found shot. Emergency responders took the victim to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said that there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.



A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Tallapoosa home overnight, according to police.

What we know:

Tallapoosa police officers responded to the scene to investigate a reported shooting at a home on White Street, just around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after being shot.

Authorities emphasized that the situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the victim or released details regarding their current medical condition.

It's unclear if a shooter has been taken into custody or if charges are expected.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting at this time.