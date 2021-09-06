Person hit, killed on I-85 near Chamblee-Tucker Road, police say

article

Part of Interstate 85 has re-opened in DeKalb County after a fatal accident.

Police said a car struck a person near the Chamblee-Tucker Road exit.

Officers shut down the interstate for several hours overnight.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details and what led up to the collision.

