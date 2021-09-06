Expand / Collapse search

Person hit, killed on I-85 near Chamblee-Tucker Road, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
I85 AT CHAMBLEE TUCKER PERSON HIT article

Part of Interstate 85 has re-opened in DeKalb County after a fatal accident. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of Interstate 85 has re-opened in DeKalb County after a fatal accident. 

Police said a car struck a person near the Chamblee-Tucker Road exit.

Officers shut down the interstate for several hours overnight. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details and what led up to the collision. 

I85 AT CHAMBLEE TUCKER PERSON HIT

Part of Interstate 85 has re-opened in DeKalb County after a fatal accident. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.