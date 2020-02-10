Performer creates magical experience in Downtown Atlanta

Do you believe in magic?

Once you’ve seen Peter Morrison at work, you will.

Morrison is the “magic man” behind Atlanta Magic Theater, an evening of comedy, audience interaction, and plenty of “how-did-he-do-that?” moments happening Fridays and Saturdays at the Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park.

Morrison created Atlanta Magic Theater in 2016, after years of performing across the country; the magician created San Francisco’s popular The Marrakech Magic Theater in 2010, and performed shows at Hollywood’s Magic Castle before that.

So, how does it all work? Well, a magician never reveals his tricks – but we can tell you the show is 75-minutes and includes classic sleight-of-hand illusions, mentalism, and audience participation. Audiences are invited to arrive early for some one-on-one entertainment by Mr. Morrison, which starts up to 90 minutes before showtime at the Will Call and information desk. Guests may also purchase drinks from the Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse located in the hotel and bring them into the show.

Showtimes for Atlanta Magic Theater are Fridays at 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $40, and VIP tickets (which include front-row seating) are $45.

The Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park is located at 267 Marietta Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta – valet parking is available at the hotel for a $10 rate with ticket purchase.

