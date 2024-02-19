People continue to march in support of Palestine in Atlanta

The dire situation in Rafah has Atlanta pro-Palestinian marchers back on the streets, again demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian marchers occupied the corner of 10th and Piedmont Avenue in Midtown Atlanta Saturday before marching to the Israeli Consulate on Spring Street.

"We've been seeing this horrible destruction of Palestinian life in Gaza and it's reaching a critical point right now in Rafah," said march organizer Estevan Hernandez.

The demonstrators say there's never been a more important time for the violence there to end.

"It's horrific what is happening to them. So we felt like we had to come out here," said Jada Hassan.

She and her husband brought their four kids to the protest, her seven-year-old daughter held a sign reading 'Save Rafah.’

They say they're extremely worried about the roughly 1.4 million people sheltering in that city, who are now under threat of an imminent IDF attack.

"Everybody has been pushed down to that southern border, told that that was their safe zone, and it appears now they are under the threat of another attack and this is very, very concerning, and it should be for everyone," Jada’s husband said.

Natan Friedman was the only Pro-Israel demonstrator on Piedmont Ave Saturday.

"I'm doing a counter-protest showing the people of Atlanta that these people don't speak for everyone," Friedman said.

Friedman lives in Atlanta, but has Israeli citizenship. And he says his family lives in Israel.

He says while he doesn't want innocent Palestinians to die, Hamas has made that impossible by embedding themselves among civilians.

"I'm very saddened by the death of Palestinians. I don't cheer for anyone's death except Sinwar and Hamas," Friedman said.

After he was interviewed by FOX 5, some pro-Palestinian demonstrators confronted him and tried to block his view of the protest.

But the demonstration continued to be peaceful as the group marched on to the Israeli Consulate and back to the street corner.

Hassan, her family and other demonstrators are hoping people seeing their march will understand just how dire the situation in Rafah is.